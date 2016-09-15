Women’s soccer falls to EIU 3-0





On September 11, the women’s soccer team traveled to Charleston, Illinois, to take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers (EIU). UNI came into the game with the record of 3-3-1, winning three of their last four.

The Panthers have seen much improvement in their last four games, looking for another win against a 1-5 Eastern Illinois team.

Eighteen minutes into the game, EIU scored the first goal of the game. Kayla Stolfa assisted Kathleen Mackinnon with a pass from the left corner, which allowed Mackinnon to give the ball a quick kick into the goal. Both teams played impressive defense until Eastern Illinois’ Kate Olson scored a header off of a direct kick.

Eastern Illinois would add one more goal on the 57th minute of the game, totaling their lead to 3-0.

UNI could not come back in this game, losing 3-0 as the final score.

UNI allowed five shots on defense and offensively, took 15 total shots with just six that were on goal.

On Sept. 16, the Panthers will travel to Manhattan, Kansas to take on Kansas State. The Wildcats come into this game with a record of 3-4-2, so fairly similar to UNI’s record of 3-4-1.

This could be a close game. On offense, the Panthers have 122 total shots compared to Kansas’ 88.

The Wildcats, however, have a strong defense as well. They have allowed 121 total shots by their opponents, which is right on par with UNI, but have only allowed nine goals.

The Panthers are looking to get back to .500 on the season.