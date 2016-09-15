PANTHER PORTRAITS: Margaret Glaspy at the Octopus





Sunday, September 11, Margaret Glaspy performed at the Octopus on College Hill to a tight knit crowd. Glaspy’s appearance was due to the HANDPICKED series partnership with the Gallagher Bluedorn.

The 26-year-old songstress is described by her recording company, ATO Records, as a “fiercely raw, guitar-driven pop” artist. Not only did Margaret Glaspy perform to an audience in the Octopus, but the entire concert was live recorded on Iowa Public Radio.

Glaspy performed songs from her newest album, “Emotions and Math,” while attendees were able to enjoy refreshments and free popcorn as well.

After the show, Glaspy stayed to greet fans and signs autographs, and the smaller venue allowed for an up-close concert experience.