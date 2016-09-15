“Sully” portrays Hudson miracle story

In January 2009, Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenburger and copilot Jeff Skiles managed to save the lives of all 155 passengers by landing on the Hudson River after collision with a flock of geese caused engine failure. From director Clint Eastwood comes a biopic about the events both before and after of what became known as the “Miracle on the Hudson.”

Cinematography 3/5

Tom Stern, a photographer in Eastwood’s movies, does an excellent job with mood setting visuals, especially during the quiet scenes when we see Sully by himself. Whether it’s early morning jogs through New York, or a character lost in thought in the whirlpool of overnight fame, these scenes are some of the most quietly sentimental in the film.

Writing 3/5

Mainly taking place after the landing on the Hudson, but sometimes flashing back to the events before and during the ‘Miracle,’ the film’s transitions can be jolting. Granted, there is enough context like dialogue, clothing and location that make it possible to figure out when along the timeline it takes place. However, this back and forth seems unnecessary more often than not. Thankfully, this doesn’t detract from the overall dialogue of the movie is, which is a thoughtful celebration of the nature of heroism and how bravery and greatness can come from the most unexpected people and places.

While this message is very clear and isn’t forced down the audience’s throats (none of the themes of this movie thankfully are), it is repetitive when the same scene inside the cockpit during the landing is shown several times, both for dramatic effect as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigates the happenings of the landing, and for getting different characters’ perspectives of the ‘Miracle.’

Acting 5/5

Once again, Tom Hanks proves he is one of the finest actors in the business, as he takes on the role of Sully with that all-American relatability and empathetic sincerity that Hanks is known for. Alongside him is Aaron Eckhart, as copilot Jeff Skiles. While Hanks has considerably more screen time then Eckhart, the latter proves to be just as good as Hanks in his own way as the two have excellent chemistry, both in the pilot seats and dealing with the drama and celebrity afterward.

A nice surprise acting wise is Laura Linney as Sullenberger’s wife, Lorraine. Mainly developed through phone calls between the spouses, their relationship is finely acted with a lot of heart and humanity that keeps up the drama on the home front as Sully deals with the politics in New York.

Overall

This film is yet another red blooded American movie from Hollywood veteran Clint Eastwood. While “Sully” is nothing particularly powerful or cinematic, its simple human moments and celebration of the common man’s bravery make it a solid accomplishment in retelling the “Miracle of the Hudson.” During the credits, there is a nice scene with the passengers from that day reuniting, so make sure to stay tuned for it.