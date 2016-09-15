Pear Fair returns for sixth year

ERIC PFOHL





A 21-year-old tradition of local and regional handmade goods sold at Mohair Pear on College Hill continues with the sixth annual Pear Fair.

The event will be this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on College Hill. The Pear Fair is an open-air, indie craft fair that will feature more than 30 local and regional vendors selling a variety of handmade goods. It will be held in the parking lot next door to Octopus on the Hill.

“This is our sixth Pear Fair and we’ve seen everything from turban headbands, wallets, natural soaps and body scrubs, beautiful dreamcatchers, paintings and prints, ceramics, knitted scarves and hats, soy candles and so much more.” said Mohair Pear co-owner, Barb Schilf.

Mohair Pear opened on College Hill in 1994, and since has always been known for the handmade items it sells.

“Our customers loved the handmade items and always asked about the people who created them. That got me thinking that a fair would be a great way to introduce these artists to them,” said Schilf.

“It’s also been a great way for me to discover new and unique crafters and artists from Iowa and the Midwest each year.”

A crowd favorite vendor from last year’s fair, R.A.D. Henna from Des Moines, will be returning this year.

“Rayna does on-the-spot original henna tattoo designs and had such long lines at the last year; she’s going to have her own tent this year,” Schilf said.

The handmade jewelry line, Luxe Debrs, made by Carissa Starleaf out of Cedar Rapids will also coming back again this year. Schlif commented that her jewelry has been a consistent seller at Mohair Pear since the 2015 Pear Fair.

Des Moines’ Hook & Loop will bring hand-made comical felt pennants. High quality leather wallets and belts by Fontenelle Supply Co. will also be for sale at the fair.

Cedar Valley vendors will also be making an appearance, including Prairie Cloth Company, which makes homemade products that are environmentally friendly for children and families, such as reusable paper towels and napkins, wool dryer balls and cloth diapers.

ZZZ Records out of Des Moines will be present all day, hosting a Vinyl Record Swap, and DJ Pals will be spinning records for the event.

Many students are looking forward to attending this year’s Pear Fair.

“I am so excited to see the pear fair continually get larger,” said Taylor Ross, senior anthropology major. “It is so important to recognize and support the various types of local talent we have and that is something Barb and Dave have really brought attention to in Cedar Falls.”

Megan Tomson, junior social work major, said that she is looking forward to purchasing locally made artwork for her apartment.

“I went for the first time last year and had a lot of fun looking around and meeting some really cool and talented people,” said Tomson. “Supporting local small businesses and vendors is an awesome way to get involved in the community, and going to the pear fair is a great way to show that support!”