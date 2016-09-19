Women’s soccer takes two game win streak





Last Friday, the UNI women’s soccer team traveled to Manhattan, Kansas to take on Kansas State. The Panthers once were looking to get to .500 on the season against the 2-4-2 Wildcats.

It was a hard-fought, low scoring game for both teams. No points were scored until about midway through the game.

Assisted by Amber Nieland, Mary Brandt had the first goal of the night off a header to give the Panthers a late 1-0 lead. Hannah Mcdevitt then scored just two minutes later for UNI, putting them ahead by two.

Throughout the game the Panthers protected their sophomore goalkeeper, Maddie Lesjak. Lesjak was able to hold the Wildcats to just one goal, which occurred with just 10 minutes left in the game.

Mary Brandt, Sarah Brandt and Nieland led the team with two shots each, Lesjak also had three saves at the goalie position.

On Sunday, the Panthers had a home game against Western Illinois University. UNI has currently won four of their last six game and were looking to go 5-4-1 after battling Western Illinois.

In their last four contests, the women’s soccer team have outscored their opponents 11-5.

Lesjak was starting again at the goalkeeper position. She finished the game with two saves and did not allow a single Western Illinois goal.

Kelsey Yarrow led the team with five shots, Mary Brandt had four and Brynell Yount following with three. Yount finished the afternoon scoring two of the Panthers’ three goals and Sarah Brandt had the other.

In total, UNI nearly tripled the Leathernecks’ eight shots, with 22. The Panthers continued their offensive dominance as they are now one of the top teams in the conference for total shots, and shots per game.

UNI has now has increased their undefeated streak at home now to (4-0).

Having beaten Western Illinois 3-0, the Panthers now hold a two game win streak and have won five of their last seven games played.

Looking ahead, the Panthers’ next two games will be played at home.

On Sept. 23, UNI will take on Missouri State at 7 p.m. Followed by a contest against Viterbo University. The V-Hawks will also travel to Waterloo to play the Panthers at 1 p.m.