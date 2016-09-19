Tough loss puts UNI 1-2 before bye week





Filed under Sports

The eleventh-ranked UNI Panthers lost a tough game on the road this weekend, 34-30 to the seventh-ranked Eastern Washington.

UNI raced out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. On the opening drive, the Panthers marched the ball down the field, one play including a 41-yard pass to Chris Jegen to put the team in the red zone.

Aaron Bailey was able to convert on fourth and goal with a 1-yard run putting the Panthers on the board first. Later in the quarter, it was Matt Easley who was able to knock down a 35 -yard field goal for a 10-0 UNI lead.

In the second quarter, the Panthers were able to extend their lead to 24-7. Towards the beginning of the second quarter, Michael Malloy was able to break free for a 30-yard touchdown run. Just a few minutes later, Bailey punched another run into the endzone.

In the second half, however, it was all about Eastern Washington. EWU’s special teams took the second half kickoff all the way back to the endzone and cut the Panther lead to 10.

A few drives later it was EWU again on a 37-yard touchdown pass to inch even closer at a 24-21 deficit.

Early in the fourth, Eastern Washington took its first lead of the day. The Panthers answered back with a pair of field goals on the next two subsequent drives to regain the lead 30-28.

Then, in the closing minute of play, EWU forced an untimely fumble in enemy territory to set up a quick drive for the game-winning touchdown.

UNI was led offensively by Bailey, who completed 13/23 passes with 174 passing yards, as well as 101 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns.

Defensively, the Panthers were paced by AJ Allen’s career-high 12 tackles. Jared Farley pitched in 10, and Duncan Ferch had nine tackles as well.

Karter Schult demonstrated an impressive showing on defense. Schult had seven tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception.

UNI falls to (1-2) on the season. The Panthers can regroup however, as they have a bye next week.

The team will return to action on Oct. 1 as they open their first in-conference game against the Salukis of Southern Illinois. The Southern Illinois game is homecoming for UNI. The game has been designated as a purple-out.

Kick-off will be set for 4 p.m. against a 2-1 Southern Illinois team. The Salukis are just recently coming off a family weekend victory against Murray State University, with a final score of 50-17.