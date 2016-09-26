Homecoming athletics are soon on their way





It’s Homecoming Week in Cedar Falls! This is a great time to show off your Panther spirit and make it to as many athletic events as you can in support of our student athletes.

On Friday, Sept. 30, the action-packed weekend gets started with UNI volleyball taking on Missouri State at 7 p.m. in the McLeod Center. Fans are encouraged to wear gold in support of childhood cancer awareness.

UNI volleyball is currently 10-6 and have already beat a Big 10, Big 12, SEC and ACC team this season. Missouri State holds a 9-6 record and is on a three- game losing streak.

There will be a pep rally following the volleyball match.

Following on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Panther Pacers (UNI running club) are having their Homecoming 5k at 8 a.m. beginning at the intramural fields. Registration is $15 and it ends Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m.

UNI women’s rugby is hosting Northern Illinois, and they will begin play at 10 a.m. Competition will take place at the soccer complex on 27th Street, just west of the UNI-Dome.

Then of course there is the Homecoming Parade at 11 a.m., presented by University Book & Supply. Following the parade, it will be time to tailgate and get ready for the football game.

UNI football is coming off their bye week and are starting their conference play against Southern Illinois. The Salukis will enter the UNI-Dome 2-1 and will also be coming off a bye week. The Panthers are looking to snap their two-game losing streak and get back on the right track.

UNI volleyball will cap off the weekend with their match against Wichita State at 7 p.m. The match is purple themed. Free entry is being offered to the public for those that show a UNI Football ticket.

Have a great Homecoming Week, Panther fans!