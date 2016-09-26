Volleyball finishes 1-1 on the road





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

UNI wrapped up a two game road trip this weekend, while also riding a three-game win streak. The Panthers would finish the weekend 1-1, losing their first game to Southern Illinois and beating Evansville.

The Panthers lost their second straight Missouri Valley Conference to Southern Illinois on Friday by a set score of 25-18, 23-25, 29-31, 25-19 and 13-15 to start 0-2 in the Valley for the first time ever.

Saturday, however, the Panthers bested the Purple Aces of Evansville 25-14, 25-9 and 25-5 for their quickest win of the season at 1:11 total time.

Last week, after their conference opener went to five sets, the Panthers lost once more in the fifth set. Despite a 15-15 tie mid-set, UNI managed a 10-3 run to close out the first set.

UNI came back in the second from 13-15 to take a 23-22 lead, but was then held in check. A late tie at 19 a piece would see to it that the third set was a battle.

UNI had one set point opportunity at 24-23, but the Salukis would prevail on their sixth set point. The fourth saw UNI storm back to tie the set at two all.

The fifth was all about SIU, as they never trailed and UNI was not able to catch up. Junior Heather Hook was just shy of a full 60 assists at her career best 59. Senior Lindsey Schulz saw her career digs go up to seven.

In their next game, UNI held Evansville to 28 total points across three sets. This is the least amount of points allowed for a complete game in UNI’s history. The Panthers trailed only once in the first set and only once in the second set.

There wasn’t any single player who stood out as UNI had a very balanced attack, only two players had double digit statistics after Hook’s 22 assists. Sophomore Kendyl Sorge and sophomore Bri Weber both had 10 digs.

In total, 13 Panthers saw playing time tonight, and they usually rarely get to 10. Sophomore Lexi Astor, freshman Rachel Koop and freshman Maddie McNeil all got to experience college play for the first time against Evansville.

This Homecoming weekend, UNI will host Missouri State and Wichita State and try to reach .500 in MVC play.