Women’s soccer undefeated at home

ERIC PFOHL Sophomore Brynell Yount (22) finds her first goal of two on the night against Western Illinois. So far this season, Yount has 2 goals and 1 assist and has started nine of her last 10 games played

On September 23, the Panther women’s soccer team looked to continue their 4-0 win streak at home. UNI won both of their games in Waterloo, beating Missouri State 1-0, followed by Viterbo Univeristy for a final score of 2-0.

It was a low scoring and defensive battle against Missouri State. The only goal of the night was scored by UNI’s Sydney Hayden in the 45th minute of the game. This goal marks her second goal of the year.

Defensively, Maddie Lesjak recorded her second straight shutout and Hayden led the team with five shots. Brynell Yount and Hannah Mcdevitt followed close behind her with three shots each.

Viterbo University then traveled to Waterloo on Sept. 25, with an away record of 0-4-1, as well as a 4-5-1 overall.

Kelsey Hansen scored the first goal of the night in the 47th minute, off an assist from Mcdevitt. That score would also record Hansen’s first goal of the season.

Just two minutes later, Jenny Wick scored her second goal of the year with the assist from Kelsey Yarrow, increasing the Panthers’ lead to 2-0. Lesjak finished the game with four saves and marked her third-consecutive shutout on the season.

Offensively, UNI was able to get a large portion of the team involved. Jamie Althiser led the team with three shots, seven other UNI players recorded two shots and six other players had one shot each.

After their two victories in Waterloo, UNI has won four games in a row, six of their last seven games played and are currently undefeated at home.

They now stand 7-4-1 on the season and sit in second place throughout the entire MVC. The women’s soccer team is currently 6-0 at home, but just 1-4-1 away from Waterloo.

The Panthers will play their next two games away from home. On Oct. 2, the team will travel to Indiana to take on Evansville, following with their game against Indiana State on Oct. 8.