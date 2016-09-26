UNI Vets & LGBT* host trivia

The UNI Veteran's Association and the LGBT* center hosted their second trivia night last Tuesday.





Last Tuesday, the UNI Veterans Association and LGBT* Center partnered to hold their second annual Trivia Night in Maucker Union.

“The UNIVA/LGBT Trivia Night came about through the mutual desire to put on an event as well as to educate and expose the UNI student body to these diverse groups” said Chris Kennedy, a senior supply chain management major, and Hailey Hatch, a graduate student in social psychology.

Students could work in teams to answer various trivia questions.

Claire Guderjahn, a sophomore psychology and communications major, hoped to meet new people from the event and “gain some facts about a subject I don’t know much about.” Guderjahn had seen the event publicized on the UNI events calendar and throughout her dorm hall.

Rachel Kulish, a sophomore biomedical biology and gerontology major, had heard of the event from Guderjahn. Kulish said her goal was “meeting new people and working together […] having fun.”

“I think that it’s important to learn different fun facts and small things,” Guderjahn said.

The main trivia categories were: military history, LGBT community, pop culture and UNI traditions.

Kennedy and Hatch’s hopes for student take away were “a greater appreciation of both the veteran and LGBT communities as well as just having a good time with fellow students.”

With this year’s turnout of 17 students and faculty, this year’s numbers increased since last year. There were four teams that competed total.

Kennedy and Hatch are “Looking forward to even greater attendance next year!”

For more information about upcoming events from these organizations, visit the UNI calendar of events webpage from the university home page.