SWS guest column: Be safe during Homecoming

The Weekend Safe Ride Bus makes stops according to this schedule. Northern Iowa Student Government sponsors free bus service



Fall is finally here! Leaves are changing, the air is crisp, pumpkin flavored drinks are in the hands of many students on campus, but most importantly football season is in full swing.

Every campus loves football season, but no campus loves it more than during homecoming week. Students get to show off their school pride and cheer on their team to a victory!

However, most students would say it wouldn’t be homecoming without tailgating before the big game. During this time, many students can get caught up in all the excitement, but even with all the hype, it is important to think about your actions and the impact they have on your health and safety.

Tailgating can be a fun way to socialize with friends or family while cheering on the Panthers; however, safety always needs to be a priority, especially if you choose to drink alcohol.

If you choose to drink alcohol, here are some strategies to reduce your risk from alcohol overdose:

Make sure to pace your drinks by drinking only one per hour

Eat something before you start drinking

Know how much alcohol is in your drink

Avoid drinking games and shots

Alternate with non-alcoholic drinks

Keep your mood in check

Don’t leave your drink unattained

Stay hydrated

Have a plan ahead of time for how much you are planning to drink and stick to it

Have a sober friend who can be aware of your surroundings

Another way to help you stay safe while tailgating or drinking in general is to order a B.A.C. Zone card. This wallet-sized card can help you stay below the recommended blood alcohol concentration of .05. The card is customized, because BAC is greatly influenced by sex and weight. To order a card, you can go to uni.edu/subabuse.

Homecoming of course isn’t just about the game and tailgating; it’s also about celebrating the victory after. For some, this may mean at a party or bar.

This can be a great way to meet new people who are just as proud to celebrate UNI as you are. Nonetheless, remember to make safe decisions that your future self will thank you for. You will want to have a safety plan.

For starters, surround yourself with people who have your best interest in mind, never travel alone, and leave with the same group you came with. It’s also good to have a backup plan, and agree ahead of time to keep a close eye out for one another.

If you need to help someone out of an uncomfortable situation, remember it’s okay to lie to escape the situation. Some excuses you could use to help someone to leave a risky situation are needing to take care of another friend, an urgent phone call, not feeling well or having to be somewhere else by a certain time.

Most importantly, you should stay alert and be aware of your surroundings at all times. Go with your gut and trust your instincts. If you feel unsafe or uncomfortable at any time for any reason, call for help: UNI police can be reached at 319-273-2712 If it’s an emergency call 911.

It’s important for students to take a break and have fun on the weekends, but we also want them to be safe.

In order to provide you and other students with a fun and safe environment during homecoming as well as year round, UNI offers a number of different resources.

The Northern Iowa Student Government (NISG) sponsors the Weekend Safe Ride Bus. This bus runs every Friday and Saturday night during the academic year and is FREE to the public. It stops at a number of different places on campus and around the community.

There are also other health and safety resources such as UNI Police (24/7), Safety Escort Services, UNI Victim Advocate, 24-hour sexual assault support, 24-hour relationship violence support, and the UNI Counseling Center. More information on all of these services can be found at uni.edu/safety. These are great services for you to be aware of not just during homecoming, but also, all year round.

If you would like to learn more about alcohol safety, safety in social settings, and campus resources, please join us at the Panther Picnic on Wednesday, September 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Campanile Plaza (MU rain location). There will be interact activities such as a field sobriety activity, trivia questions and much more. We hope to see you there!

Jodi Naber,

Student Wellness Services Graduate Assistant