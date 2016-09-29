Remembering the great names in sports





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

2016 has been a bad year for sports fans, as we have seen some of the all-time greats pass away, along with plenty of up-and-comers passing too soon.

Muhammad Ali, Gordie Howe, Will Smith, Sam Foltz, Buddy Ryan, Pat Summitt and many more have all dominated the media for at least one day with their untimely passing. This past Sunday two more names joined these greats in memoriam.

On Sunday morning, the grim news broke in South Beach. The Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez had died at the age of 24 in a boating accident. Along with Jose, two of his friends also died in the crash.

Fernandez was a young gun on the up swing, playing in just his fourth season in the MLB. Fernandez came to this country when he was 15 after multiple attempts at defecting from Cuba. Speaking little English, Fernandez struggled through school, but he found baseball and that was all he needed.

Fernandez was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2013, an All-Star in ‘13 and ‘16 and on the short list of potential Cy Young winners. Only the single best pitcher in both the National League and the American League is able to receive the Cy Young award.

Fernandez had a career record of 38-17, an ERA (earned run average) of 2.58, and a WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) of 1.05. The Marlins are planning on retiring his #16 jersey, the first time they have ever done so. The cause of the boating accident is still unknown, but speeding is suspected.

Sunday night saw a legend pass from this world. Arnold Palmer passed away from heart complications at 87. Palmer arguably had the biggest impact in the world as whole compared to any of the other athletes named above.

Palmer is credited with bringing golf to the masses, a real-world Happy Gilmore. With TV just becoming big, Palmer proved to be the on-screen face of golf. Handsome and emotional, playing with pure persona off the course, there was no reason not to like him.

A few quick stats about the “King”: he won seven Majors, 62 tournaments (fifth all time), was in the first class of the World Golf Hall of Fame, oversaw 300 golf courses built by his company and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He was also the first golfer to win one million dollars from golf tournaments. He was one of two men who founded the Golf Channel. Outside of golf Palmer showed up in movies and TV shows as himself. His real lasting impact, however, is his charity work.

He was the prime donor in no less than three hospitals for women and children. He sponsored his own PGA invitational that helped many medical charities as well. If nothing else, you are able to thank him for the real fine Arizona drinks.

So as this week draws to close you might find yourself wanting to wear Fernandez’s #16 or drink an Arnold Palmer – do it. These guys deserve remembrance, one for what he did and the other for what he could have done.