Homecoming 2016: Unmask Your Spirit

Filed under Campus Life, Showcase

WINDOW PAINTING ON THE HILL

Chi Alpha, Love Your Melon, Camp Adventure and other organizations brought their art supplies and creative minds to College Hill on Sunday to decorate business’ windows in honor of Homecoming Week.

Participants were asked to decorate a business like Sidecar Coffee, Sub City or Mohair Pear’s front window, incorporating their own organizations activities or ideas along with the Homecoming theme of “Unmask your spirit.” The event was hosted by Campus Activities Board.

The International Student Promoters, a group of students with international educational interest who promote UNI to prospective international students according to the UNI Organization Directory, decorated Sidecar Coffee’s window with a Campanile, the letters S and P with masks and the quote “Taking UNI to the world.”

HOMECOMING KICK-OFF

Members of the UNI community gathered at Lawther Field sporting purple and gold to kick off the start of Homecoming week with Pride Cry.

A competition is held each year where groups create a dance, song or cheer that coincides with the Homecoming theme, while also incorporating their own twist according to the organization. Winning teams for the night will advance to the final round and perform at the pep rally on Friday in the McLeod Center.

Bender Hall, Alpha Xi Delta and Pi Lambda with Gamma Phi Beta are just a few of the eleven organizations that appeared to show their Panther spirit.

Omega Psi Phi held their own with a mere three members in the show, performing a type of stomp dance. They snagged a spot in the final rounds, along with Black Student Union (BSU) and International Students Association.

PICNIC

What is homecoming week without free food and items? Campus Activities Board held a picnic at the Campanile yesterday.

CAB also held a zip line on Lawther Field during the picnic. Students, as well as many faculty members, lined the sidewalk to conquer their fear of heights or enjoy a short thrill on their Tuesday afternoon, according to many students in line for the zip line.

Student Health Services also lined the edges of the event with informational tips to stay safe during Homecoming this week. A Health and Safety Resources pamphlet was handed to each student in line for food, which included emergency numbers and the Weekend Safe Ride Schedule. Students could experience goggles that simulated intoxication, or spin a wheel for prizes.

EVENTS TO COME

The weekend holds many more events, like Eric O’Shea, a comedian who performed his show “Commercials” at the Creative Emmy Awards ceremony. He will be coming to campus tonight.

The UNI Women’s Volleyball team will face off against Missouri State, with the Homecoming Pep Rally to follow. Royalty Competition winners will be crowned at the rally. The finalists from Pride Cry will also leave it all on the McLeod court as they battle for the victory in a final performance.

The Homecoming Parade, complete with handmade floats from various participating organizations, will take place around campus on Saturday morning, beginning at 11 a.m. UNI Football will take on Southern Illinois at the Dome at 4 p.m., with a concert by Justin Adams to follow west of the Dome at 8 p.m.