‘Mixed bag’ weekend for volleyball

OLIVIA CHAPMAN Kayla Haneline (13) jumps up to spike the ball against the Shockers. Haneline currently leads the Panthers in total points scored at 266.5





Filed under Sports, Sports Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Homecoming weekend saw the UNI volleyball team split their two games 1-1. The Panthers lost on Friday to Missouri State by a set score of 24-26, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19 and 13-15.

The Panthers then quickly rebounded to defeat Wichita on Saturday, by a score of 20-25, 25-18, 25-23 and 25-22. This split put UNI’s overall record at 11-7, 2-3 in conference play.

Once again, UNI could not close out a five-set match — all three conference losses have come in the form of a five-setter. The first set against the Bears of MSU saw back and forth action all the way until MSU scored on their second set point.

During the second set, MSU scored first — they never trailed and scored on their second set point again. The next two sets were back-and-forth struggles early in the game, with UNI pulling away late to make the two set down comeback.

The final set saw an early Panther lead at 4-2 only to have the Bears come back 5-4. UNI tied it at 7-7, 12-12, and 13-13. Senior Kayla Haneline tied the game at 13 all on the 1,000th kill of her career.

However, it was the last score for UNI on the night. Sophomore Bri Weber fell one dig short of a 20-20 night with a 21 kill and 19 dig night.

UNI was finally able to beat a team above them in MVC. The Shockers of Wichita State were tied for first in conference and UNI was tied for second to last.

After the upset, WSU dropped and is tied for third while UNI rose to sixth just behind Missouri State.

The first set saw UNI lead until a tie at 17, only to have WSU go on an 8-3 run to win their only set.

The second set had UNI jump out 12-5 and never gave ground in set. While the third set saw a 6-4 lead to the Shockers, UNI was able to fight back and edge them out.

The final set proved more challenging as UNI had to come back from a 15-12 deficit only to waste a 20-17.

With a tie at 21 all, UNI finished strong with a 4-1 run to win the match. Weber got her second straight night with exactly 20 kills.

Senior Amie Held had a good match with 15 kills and 16 digs. Senior Ashlee Sinnott secured her career high for digs with 21.

UNI will continue their home stand today as they take on Indiana State. It will be their last home game until an upcoming three-game road trip.