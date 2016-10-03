Panther Street





Students danced over to Panther Street in Maucker Union last Wednesday night to let the good times roll with friends, food and entertainment galore, held by the Campus Activities Board (CAB).

The event was Bourbon-Street themed, to align with the Homecoming theme of masquerade.

Upon arrival to the event, students saw the company, Liquid Motion’s, return to campus as they tossed up flavored mocktails. The company is a freelance business that creates non-alchoholic mixed drinks while incorporating flipping while mixing.

The event also had various entertainers inside, such as a balloon artist who created a large octopus to sit atop an attendee as she walked around the room.

A magician circulated the room as well, shocking people who couldn’t decide how he completed his magic tricks and illusions.

Students could also participate in various craft activities, such as designing and decorating their own mask to sport througout the night.