Racist incident reported





A black UNI student has accused an apparent former member of the UNI track team of using a racial slur against her.

The student tweeted the accusation with a picture of the accused taken from the 2016-2017 track roster. The tweet was posted at 2:35 a.m. Friday morning.

“Tonight he called me a nigga, literally spat at my face and said ‘go back to where you came from,’” the tweet reads.

University Relations sent an email to students Friday afternoon saying the alleged incident occurred off-campus.

“Inquiries are currently being made in response to the incident, and we ask that you respect the process as the proper authorities work to address the situation,” read the statement.

The accused student’s name appeared on a roster as late as Saturday, but the UNI athletic department said in a tweet that he had not been on the team since July.

The athletic department said it “does not condone this type of behavior.”

The Des Moines Register reported that UNI’s bias response team will be meeting to discuss the incident and how to respond. The team is made up of 14 members.

Northern Iowa Student Government diversity director Melanie Majeed, a member of the team, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The two students involved did not immediately respond to a request for comment.