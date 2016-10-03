Little Big’s in Beck’s space





Ginger’s LLC is bringing a new venue to the old Beck’s location sometime in October, and this little addition is sure to bring big changes to College Hill.

“The name is Little Big’s,” said Kyle Dehmlow, an owner of the former Ginger’s Pub. “The reason that it’s called Little Big’s is because everything you order, you either have an option to have it be little or really, really big. When we say little, what we really mean is regular sized. And when we say big, we mean huge.”

Ginger’s Pub was severely damaged during the efforts to put out the fire that destroyed Great Wall Chinese Restaurant back in April.

The owners of Ginger’s Pub had since bought out the lease for Beck’s former location.

Instead of re-opening Ginger’s Pub at this new site, the owners opted to start a completely new brand.

Dehmlow explained that part of the idea behind Little Big’s was that if someone wants to come in to order food or have some food while drinking, they can come in as a group and get bigger portions of all menu items to split.

Dehmlow believes doing this will make it more affordable for college students.

“We’re going to be unapologetically, first and foremost, a college bar,” Dehmlow said.

Dehmlow said he wanted to bring some new food options to College Hill and offer them at a price point that college students can afford.

The bar will offer 20 beers on tap, as well as a limited food menu that is still being finalized. It will feature about 12 items offered in a variety of sizes and styles. Some items include different types of nachos, burgers and wings with an assortment of sauces. There will also be vegetarian options, as well as a limited dessert menu.

“We are going to have our own soft serve ice cream machine, and so we will be doing some different shakes and malts and things like that,” Dehmlow said.

Little Big’s will be open at 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and at 11 a.m. on Saturdays. Minors will be allowed in on Wednesdays and Thursdays and early in the evening on Fridays and Saturdays. The bar will offer live music, karaoke, dancing and events almost nightly.

Little Big’s is currently hiring for all positions. While there is no set opening date, the new bar is confirmed to open sometime this month.