Football prepares for South Dakota

LOGAN WINFORD Malcolm Washington, (2) D'Shawn Dexter, (30) and Karter Schult (93), all swarm to take down Southern Illinois' ball carrier. The Panthers victory improved their record to 2-2, also earning them their first MVC victory of the season.





Filed under Sports, Sports Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Last Saturday, the UNI football team defeated Southern Illinois with a final score of 42-21. Their next two games will be on the road, first against South Dakota, followed by Youngstown State.

The last time these two teams met, UNI was able to hold South Dakota to just one touchdown as they were defeated 20-7. The Panthers had home field advantage last season and a total of 10,476 fans showed up to watch these two teams square up. Aaron Bailey threw for a career-high 231 passing yards and even got himself a touchdown in the air.

This season, the Coyotes are currently 1-3 overall, as well as 0-1 in MVC conference play. The team’s single victory was obtained after they defeated Weber State with a final score of 52-49.

South Dakota’s quarterback, Chris Streveler, is currently 58-107 on passing completions and has thrown five of the team’s six total interceptions. South Dakota is leading the MVC in interceptions, while UNI is currently still at zero.

Streveler leads his team on more of a ground-and -pound game plan, as he has rushed for 441-yards and has scored four touchdowns in the process. He currently averages 90.2 rushing yards per game. The next highest effort comes from Trevor Bouma, who has 368-rushing yards, one touchdown and an 89.8-yard average per game.

UNI is coming into the game with players on each side of the ball showing impressive statistical improvements this season. The Panthers are currently ranked first in the MVC’s rushing offense as well as kickoff return with an average of 26.3 yards per attempt.

Bailey is currently ranked second in the MVC for rushing yards, third in passing efficiency, fourth in total offense as well as eighth in passing average per game.

Other Panthers close to dominating the MVC statistics include Daurice Fountain, who is second in scoring touchdowns (3). Jared Farley is eighth overall in tackles (9) and is tied for second in fumble recoveries (1).

Karter Schult is currently leading both the FBS and the FCS in tackles for loss (13), and Fountain is ranked 23rd in the FCS for receiving touchdowns after he earned his first four of the season against Southern Illinois last week.

The South Dakota game will begin its opening kickoff at 2 p.m. After UNI’s two games on the road, they will return to Cedar Falls for their family weekend game against Missouri State, then they will take on North Dakota State the following weekend at 6 p.m.