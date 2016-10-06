Panther volleyball back on track

ANTHONY SCHULTES Heather Hook (10) sets up an opportunity for Kayla Haneline (13) to spike the ball against Indiana State.

The UNI volleyball team notched their second straight win this past Monday as the Lady Panthers chopped down the Indiana State Sycamores.

UNI was able to even their Missouri Valley record to 3-3 and increase their overall record to 12-7. UNI used an eight ace, 95 dig night to beat Indiana State by a set score 25-12, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19.

The first set saw UNI demonstrate their prowess by going on an early 11-0 run, which then saw them go up 14-4. From there, UNI never let them come close in the set again.

The second set was much more back and forth at the beginning. UNI, however, was able to get a late set cushion that, despite an ISU 4-0 run at the end, was enough to win the set. The third set saw ISU jump out to an 8-2 lead that they would not lose in set.

UNI was able to tie it a few times, but the Sycamores wouldn’t be denied. The fourth set played out the same as second; while it stayed close, UNI was never threatened and the Panthers finished strong.

Senior Amie Held helped lead the team with her 10th double-double of the season, amassing 18 kills, 20 digs and two aces. Sophomore Kendyl Sorge had a game high 29 digs to compliment her two aces. Sorge was also this past week’s Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Week for the second time.

Sorge averaged over six digs per set this past week and is second in the conference in that category in MVC games. She’s had seven 20-plus dig games this season.

As the volleyball team is now a little over halfway through the season, with 12 MVC games left, it’s a good time to take note of where the team is and what is coming up. The Panthers have played six of their conference foes once so far and haven’t played three others yet.

UNI is currently fifth in the conference. The number one and number two spot both belong to teams who have beaten UNI. There is a chance for UNI to win out if they improve from past matches.

Considering all three MVC losses have come from the fifth set, UNI has shown that it can compete with the good teams in the Valley.

Outside of Wichita State though, the team hasn’t proved they can beat the WuShocks just yet. It is possible UNI can win the seven games they have left with teams below them in conference. Even Missouri State on the road is winnable.

The other five games, while challenging, need to be won if they want to finish first.