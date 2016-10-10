PANTHER PORTRAIT: Octopus College Hill’s New Pabst Mural





Last week, the Octopus College Hill gained a mural on their outdoor patio wall as a thanks from Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) Beer for selling PBR on tap in the Cedar Valley.

PBR created a design and sent an artist to complete the mural on location.

“When Octopus opened, you couldn’t get PBR on tap anywhere in the Cedar Valley, which shocked us,” said Dave Diebler, owner of the Octopus.

The Octopus sells approximately 250 to 350 liters of PBR per week for the past three years.

“We’ve been consistent with it, it’s always there,” Diebler said. “Like a good friend.”

The bar holds many events throughout the week, such as Pint with a Professor and watch parties for the Presidential Debates. Live music and vinyl listenings are also held there.