PANTHER PORTRAIT: Center for Multicultural Education presents First Friday

Last Friday, the Center for Multicultural Education (CME) celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with Cuban Salsa lessons, arts and crafts and food. Students and families alike joined in on the celebration.

Those in attendance ate foods like churros, fresh salsa, guacamole, cheese quesadillas and rice and beans.

A station for painting various pottery and creating construction paper cacti was also set up for those interested in the arts and crafts portion.

The CME created First Friday events last year, planning to celebrate a new culture each month, on the first Friday of every month.

November 4, the CME will be celebrating Native American Heritage month in the Maucker Union coffeehouse.

For more information on event held by the CME in the future, visit the University of Northern Iowa Center for Multicultural Education’s Facebook page.