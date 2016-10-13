Student death ruled accidental drowning

Nathan Twedt





Last month, UNI students were in mourning when sophomore finance major Nathan Twedt suddenly passed away while in Iowa City. Twedt’s body was recovered from the Iowa River on Sept. 10, 2016. He was 20 years old.

A press release issued by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Oct. 7, reported that Twedt had died as the result of an accidental drowning, according to an autopsy report. While the autopsy report, which was issued by the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office, is not public record, the press release stated that “over consumption of alcohol was a contributing factor.”

Also according to the press release, Twedt was last seen inside the University of Iowa Recreation building, where he entered a restricted area of the building by going through an alarmed door. Surveillance video footage shows Twedt running towards an exit in the rear of the building after the alarm was set off.

The press release goes on to state that Twedt left through the building’s northwest doors and headed south along the railroad tracks parallel to the Iowa River. Twedt reportedly entered the river approximately thirteen minutes after leaving the building.

A witness who had been walking alongside the river saw Twedt enter the water. According to the press release, Twedt entered the river alone and “no foul play was involved.”