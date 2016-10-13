Make a difference at UNI





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

This Saturday, UNI students will have the chance to make a difference in the Cedar Falls community. The Service and Leadership Council will be hosting Make a Difference Day in the Commons Ballroom from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., where students will have the opportunity to volunteer.

Because October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Service and Leadership Council will be focusing on issues related to domestic violence.

According to senior psychology major Jasmine Beecham, who serves as Days of Service executive within the Service and Leadership Council, these main areas will include: “What domestic violence is, warning signs and available resources for [students] or those around them who may be affected by it and looking for support.”

Beecham went on to explain some of the planning that went into this event.

“We reached out to resources on campus as well as in the Cedar Falls community,” Beecham said. “Health and wellness here at UNI is putting on events throughout the month […] and we’re very excited to partner up our efforts.”

Beecham said they had also reached out to Joan Thompson, UNI’s Victims Advocate. According to Beecham, Thompson was helpful in connecting the Service and Leadership Council to other people she thought would be a benefit for their event. Thompson will also be speaking at the event about how to react when someone is in need of help in a domestic abuse situation.

Waypoint, an organization based out of Cedar Rapids that works to provide shelter and support for those who are affected by homelessness, domestic violence and poverty, will also be aiding this event.

“The supplies that we package and create will go to help support those they serve,” Beecham said.

As for the events that will be taking place that day, Beecham discussed three main activities that will draw people to the door.

According to Beecham, students will be able to learn about the Clothesline Project through a presentation by Anna Blaho, the programming graduate assistant for Women’s and Genders Studies, and Taylor Wirtanen, a graduate assistant for Student Wellness Services. The Clothesline Project is a non-governmental organization that aims to raise awareness on the issue of violence against women.

In addition, there will be a table containing packing supplies where students can build survival kits and listen to a guest speaker from Waypoint.

“There will also be a Silent Silhouettes station paired with tie pillow making,” Beecham said. “Silent Silhouettes helps present warning signs of domestic violence, and the tie pillows will be donated to Waypoint as well.”

Beecham said she hopes that students who show up to volunteer this Saturday can learn more about how to combat, or even recognize, domestic violence.

“While people may see weekends as a time to catch up on sleep and relax, I think giving back to the community for a few short hours to start off the weekend can lead to an even better weekend,” Beecham said. “Plus, people can go back to napping and rest easier once they know they’ve done something good with their day!”