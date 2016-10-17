NBA season just around the corner

This is a great time in sports. We just had the Ryder Cup, we are currently in the middle of the MLB Playoffs and both college and pro football are in full-swing.

In just a couple weeks, things will get even better. I am talking about the NBA regular season starting up on Oct. 25. Needless to say, October is a good month to be a sports fan.

The NBA is currently in preseason, and it is just adding to the buildup for this highly anticipated NBA season approaching. The biggest headline entering this season is undoubtedly Kevin Durant leaving the Thunder as he joins Steph Curry and the Warriors.

A lot of people are upset with Durant’s decision to join an already stacked Golden State team, who happened to break the record for best NBA regular season last year. It will be interesting to see how Durant does with the Warriors, as well as how Russell Westbrook handles being the face of the franchise in Oklahoma City.

So far this preseason, the Durant move seems to work pretty well for him. The Warriors are 4-1, and Durant is blending in nicely with the squad. Durant has averaged 18.2 points, 3.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

He has been very efficient in the times he has been in as he averages just under 23 minutes per game. On the other hand, Westbrook and the Thunder are struggling, sitting at the bottom of their league with a record of 1-3.

Another big headline is the new look of the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls now have two big-name guards joining them, in Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo. Both are in the later parts of their career, but it will be interesting to see how their experience can help Chicago win games.

The Bulls are 3-2 this preseason. Wade and Rondo have each taken their fair share of games off to rest in order to be fresh for the upcoming season. Each have had one game where they scored 20-plus points to lead the team to victory.

One more unique aspect of this year is the void legends Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett have left to be filled.

It will be crazy not to see these guys compete this year, but does indeed open the door for potential breakout stars.

The last player to keep an eye on is LeBron James and the Cavaliers making their attempt to repeat as NBA Champions.

It is no question that the Kevin Durant trade has made that task a lot tougher, but LeBron James has reminded us to never count him out.

He is willing to do whatever it takes to win as he strives for the title of greatest basketball player the game has ever seen. Currently, ESPN gives Golden State the best odds of winning the 2017 NBA title at 2-3, while the Cavaliers closely follow with 11-4 odds.