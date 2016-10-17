PANTHER PORTRAITS: Stop & Serve with the Service and Leadership Council





Filed under Campus Life, Showcase

On Monday, Oct. 10, the Service and Leadership Council hosted a Stop & Serve event in the Oak Room located in Maucker Union.

This event featured the making of t-shirt bags for Make a Difference Day, which was celebrated Oct. 15 by the Service and Leadership Council.

According to the Service and Leadership Council’s UNI webpage, Stop & Serve events are designed to be easy for students to stop by to volunteer for however long desired. The service projects are not difficult to complete and go to help places in the community.

Examples of Stop & Serve events are making “no-sew” fleece blankets, creating sock monkeys, writing and decorating cards for nursing homes and more.

The next Stop & Serve event will be Oct. 24 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Oak Room located in Maucker Union.