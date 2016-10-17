SWS guest column: Let’s Talk, UNI

Let's Talk, a UNI Counseling program, is under way from UNI Counseling Center. Students can drop in to the Rod Library, rooms 312, at certain times for informal and confidential consultations with licensed mental health professionals



This fall, the UNI Counseling Center has officially kicked off their Let’s Talk program. Let’s Talk is a free program that provides students with easy access to informal and confidential consultations with licensed mental health professionals from the UNI Counseling Center.

The meeting times for the November Let’s Talk sessions are:

• Thursday, November 3, 2-4 p.m.

• Monday, November 7, 10am-12 p.m.

• Thursday, November 17, 2-4 p.m.

All sessions are drop-in; no appointment is necessary. All sessions are located in Rod Library, rooms 311 and 312.

Let’s Talk is best for students in a variety of situations:

• Students who are not sure about counseling and wonder what it is like to talk to a mental health professional.

• Students who are not interested in ongoing counseling, but would like the perspective of a Let’s Talk mental health professional.

• Students who have a specific problem and would like to talk it through with a Let’s Talk mental health professional.

• Students who have concerns about someone and would like ideas about what to do.

Let’s Talk is a way for students to engage in one-on-one conversations and have their voice be heard. This is a great resource to take advantage of on-campus if you have been struggling or have a friend who may be struggling. Students who plan to attend

Let’s Talk should know that this service is not on-going and is by no means a substitute for psychotherapy or formal counseling, and does not constitute mental health treatment.

If you feel that you would benefit from formal counseling, you may call or visit the Counseling Center during offices hours where you will be scheduled for an initial assessment. The Counseling Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the academic year and located on the second floor of the Student Health Center. Counseling services are free and confidential.

If you are in crisis and it is after hours, you may call the Counseling Center at 319-273-2676 and press 2 after the prompt. You will be connected with a crisis counselor who is available when the Counseling Center is closed, including weekends, breaks, holidays and inclement weather.

To stay updated on Let’s Talk, follow UNI Counseling Center on Facebook (UNI Counseling Center) and Twitter (@UNI_COUNS). You can also visit uni.edu/mentalhealth to learn more about the on-campus mental health resources and initiatives.

– Tiffany Allen, Graduate Assistant, Student Wellness Services