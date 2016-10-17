Dear Daisy: To study aboard or RA?





Dear Daisy,

I am a senior and this will be my second year as an RA on campus and I really enjoy my job. A few weeks back a couple friends of mine were talking about how much they enjoyed studying abroad last spring, so I looked into the program here on campus.

I have an opportunity next fall to study abroad in South Korea, but that would mean I could not be an RA the 2017-2018 year.

Do I travel to South Korea, or take advantage of my last opportunity to be a Resident Assistant to students? Help!

Study Abroad deadline approaching,

-Inquiring RA

Inquiring RA,

I first would like to commend you for your work as a Resident Assistant; I know the work can be time consuming and challenging. I also understand that being an RA can be an extremely rewarding experience, so I recognize why this decision is such a dilemma.

Having traveled internationally myself I can relate with your friends. Seeing a foreign land will not only indulge you in that country’s culture and lifestyle, but allow you to obtain a better understanding of your own self as well.

I would like to compare your situation to something relatable for everyone: food. Allow me to associate being an RA with eating that favorite food you know you enjoy; let us say hamburgers for simplicity.

Hamburgers are readily available to you, you love eating hamburgers and you find them filling. Studying abroad in our scenario is going to be a food you have never eaten, yet is highly recommended to you by friends—we shall use filet mignon.

You find yourself at a nice restaurant trying to decide whether to play it safe and order a hamburger, or to take a leap of faith and have yourself a plate of filet mignon.

It is routine for you order a burger because it tastes great, and is also quite cost effective. Fortunately for you the special at the restaurant today is filet mignon, making it no more expensive than a hamburger.

If I were the one sitting next to you for this meal, I would certainly encourage you to order and enjoy yourself a nice juicy filet mignon.

Being an RA is a great experience, but it is an experience you have already had.

In front of you is a new opportunity, a chance to travel the world. With the scholarships available through the study abroad program there is never going to be a more affordable time to travel than now.

Take advantage of what our university has to offer and explore!

The best of luck,

-Daisy