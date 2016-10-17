Sexual misconduct





On Thursday, Oct. 13, a campus-wide email was sent out reporting an incident of sexual misconduct. According to the email, a student informed a Campus Security Authority during the afternoon of Oct. 13 that they were “fondled by an acquaintance.” The incident reportedly occurred the previous night in a residence hall on campus.

This marks the fourth instance that sexual misconduct was reported this semester at UNI. A male had exposed himself to a female student and attempted to fondle another female student near the Center for Energy & Environmental Education in late August. A third instance of sexual misconduct was reported in late September when a student was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance in an on-campus residence hall.

Victims of sexual misconduct can contact UNI police at 319-273-2712 and can also seek support by contacting a confidential victim advocate at 319-273-2137.