Volleyball to host Evansville and Southern Illinois





This weekend, UNI will be looking to extend their current winning streak to seven as they take on some familiar faces. The Panthers volleyball team will play the Evansville Purple Aces on Friday and the Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday, both games at McLeod.

Saturday’s match does have a few key storylines. SIU is tied for second in the Valley, while UNI is one game back in fourth. When these teams played earlier this year, SIU squeaked out a five set victory in what was UNI’s closest loss this year.

Throw in the fact that the top two teams in the Valley play each other this week and UNI could find itself tied for second and only half a game out of first.

Before the Panthers get a chance at the Salukis, they need to play the Aces on Friday. You’d be forgiven if you don’t remember the previous time UNI and Evansville met — it lasted less than a Tuesday-Thursday lecture — 1 hour 11 minutes for UNI to defeat Evansville, who is last in the conference.

You can expect a repeat as Evansville has not improved over time. Since their last match on Sept. 24, Evansville won only two sets over seven matches. Barring disaster, UNI wins their sixth straight.

Looking at SIU, I see no reason why UNI can’t come out on top. Since the UNI tournament, the Salukis have been a surprising team this year.

Normally a middle of the pack team in conference play, SIU is tied with Missouri State at 7-2 for second. Their two losses have come from conference leader Wichita State and Loyola, both of which UNI has victories over.

The biggest impact this time around is location. SIU is tough to beat at home, their lone loss came from a 16-4 Michigan State team. With the venue change, UNI going on a streak, and what will likely be an easy Friday, UNI should make some noise and move up in the standings. SIU also plays Drake University on Friday.

With sophomore Kendyl Sorge leading a defense that leads the nation digs per set, UNI will be tough to score against. Throw in sophomore Bri Weber, flanked by seniors Amie Held and Kayla Haneline, to lead an aggressive offense, it’ll be hard to lose.

However, if UNI wants to make up ground they will need to avenge their losses. That starts this weekend with SIU, carries on to next week at Missouri State, only to climax near season end at Illinois State.

If they do that and beat WSU on the road, then they will most likely become regular season champions.