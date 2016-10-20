Family weekend football preview





The Panther football team returns to the UNI-Dome this weekend after a rough two game road stretch. UNI lost both games by a total of seven points.

They will try to recover as they take on the Missouri State Bears. Missouri State will also serve as a warm up for the Panthers, who will take on the always difficult North Dakota State Bison the following week.

Despite a 2-4 start to the year, UNI is looking to rebound against the Bears. Every loss this season has been close — six or fewer points, and with the exception of one, they have been quality ranked opponents.

UNI has the highest strength of schedule in the entire FCS. This continues against a Top 50 team such as the Bears.

The Bears themselves are 3-3 with quality wins and losses. They will look to defeat a Panther team who is just outside the Top 25 themselves, at 27.

For UNI to be successful — not only this week but all following — the offense needs to step up. This team lives and dies by the extremely talented defense. Their defensive line and secondary are Top 20 material.

As for proof that the offense is lacking, look to last week’s 14-10 loss to Youngstown. The UNI offense contributed three points, and the defense scored on a pick six. All of Youngstown points came in fourth, scoring on an unrested defense.

MSU will be bringing a balanced attack to the UNI-Dome. They score nearly equally on the ground and through the air; same goes for total yards per game with the air attack having a slight advantage.

UNI is the perfect counter; their defense is historically one of the best against the rush. If the Panthers can force MSU to throw more than they are comfortable with against this year’s secondary, that’s risky business. UNI will then have to take advantage of the average defense.

UNI should take home the win, if the defense does what it does best and so long as the offense can put up 15 to 20 points. A strong performance here could buoy UNI’s season and put them back on track for the last half of the season.

Final score prediction is a UNI win, 30-20. Their defense forces at least two turnovers and scores on at least one of them. Once more the defense will be the MVP.