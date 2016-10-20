NISG: Students, you matter at UNI

NISG Northern Iowa Student Government (NISG) is putting on a mental health awareness week titled, "You Matter at UNI." Various events from Oct. 24 through Oct. 28 will work to make students feel valued



Filed under Opinion, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Hello, Panthers! As you may know, next week the Northern Iowa Student Government will be putting on a mental health awareness week called “You Matter at UNI.” This week is largely focused on creating awareness for mental health issues, reducing the stigma surrounding counseling, and creating a community of care here at UNI.

After the loss of two students to suicide, UNI’s campus was heavily impacted and the issue of mental health came to the forefront. Throughout the campaign process last semester, Hunter Flesch and Avery Johnson met with as many student organizations as possible.

Although students brought up a wide variety of issues, a common theme was the issue of improving mental health here at UNI.

“You Matter at UNI” is more than just a mental health week: this is about creating a sense of belonging and community at UNI. When you walk around campus you will see students and staff wearing lime green bracelets and t-shirts. We hope these serve as a reminder that you are important. There will always be new challenges that we have to face throughout our college careers, but remember that you are never alone in your struggles. People care about you as an individual and want to see you succeed at UNI.

This week will run from October 24 to 28 with events each day. Kicking off the week will be a lime green flag campaign at the Campanile Plaza from 11-2 p.m. Students can grab hot chocolate, cookies and write messages of support or in memory of someone who was lost to suicide.

On Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. in Rod Library’s ScholarSpace there will be a Friend-to-Friend training with UNI counselors, which will focus on identifying signs of anxiety and depression in your friends and how to best support them.

On Wednesday from 7–8 p.m. in Kamerick 111 Kevin Hansen will present his program titled “Secret Regrets.” This presentation helps students move past any guilt or baggage they carry from experiences they have in the past.

On Thursday from 11–2 p.m. in Rod Library there will be a De-stress Day with puppies, coloring activities, the Labyrinth and board games. #ThrowlightUNI will have a sticky-note wall filled with positivity challenges and messages of support to brighten students’ day.

On Friday from 11–12 p.m. there will be a Wrap-Up in the ScholarSpace thanking everyone for their support throughout the week and encouraging students and staff to continue supporting mental health. Lime green t-shirts and bracelets will be offered for donations throughout the week: every single dollar will go into a fund to help UNI students receive psychiatric services.

We look forward to seeing you all come out to “You Matter at UNI” next week. If you have any questions about the week, check out this link for more details: https://uni.edu/mentalhealth/you-matter-uni. Go Panthers!