UNI dominates the Bears, 61-7



Eli Dunne (14) hands the ball off to Tyvis Smith (32). Dunne passed for 418-yards against the Bears and completed a 61-yard touchdown pass, his longest of the night. (LOGAN WINFORD)

Karter Schult (93) and Preston Woods (61) line up against Missouri State's offensive line. Schult finished the night with five tackles and Woods had four.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The University of Northern Iowa Panthers started the season strong with a big win at FBS rival Iowa State. Since then, they haven’t been able to find much consistency. They sat at 2-4 after winning against Southern Illinois.

UNI made a huge step in the right direction Saturday as they answered the bell with a complete dismantling of Missouri State with a final score of 61-7.

In his first career start, sophomore quarterback Eli Dunne and the Panthers came to the UNI-Dome ready to compete. The defense began with a near pick-six on the very first play of the drive by AJ Allen.

The Panthers had to settle for a field goal, scored on the ensuing possession and the one after that. UNI quickly jumped out to a 17-0 lead, and matched that performance in the second quarter, taking a 34-7 lead into the break.

In the second half, it was more of the same scenario. UNI outscored the Bears 27-0 in second half. Following one of their offensive touchdowns, UNI’s defense turned around seconds later with a pick-six to increase the lead to 47-7.

In the closing seconds of the third quarter, UNI had yet another pick-six. The Panthers put the final nail in the coffin later in the fourth quarter after J’Veyon Browing carried the ball for an 11-yard touchdown.

Offensively, the Panthers were led by an impressive performance from Dunne. He threw for 418-yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers.

Michael Malloy also proved to be quite useful in the red zone, scoring a pair of touchdowns by leaping over the line and into the endzone. Freshman wide receiver Trevor Allen came away with 108-receiving yards and a touchdown, and freshman receiver Jalen Rima scored off of a 17-yard pass.

Receiver Daurice Fountain contributed with 87-yards in the air too, including a spectacular catch on the sideline from a deep pass by Dunne.

Defensively, UNI dominated Missouri State. Along with Allen’s interception, Elijah Campbell and Duncan Ferch both intercepted Missouri State’s passes for touchdowns.

Karter Schult added another sack to his list. Schult continues to lead all of Division 1 (both FBS and FCS) in sacks, with nine. UNI then improved to 3-4 on the season.

The Panthers return to action next weekend on Oct. 29 when they welcome the fourth-ranked Bison from North Dakota State. The NDSU game is being themed as a “black-out.” Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. in the UNI-Dome.