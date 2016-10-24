Panel to discuss freedom of speech on campus

The student news site of the University of Northern Iowa

October 24, 2016
A session focused on a First Amendment issue will be held on Monday, October 24, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Elm Room in Maucker Union on the UNI campus.

Panelists will address the topic of whether or not some speakers should not be allowed on campus.

Panel members are Rekha Basu, columnist for the Des Moines Register, Nick Fisher, executive editor of the Northern Iowan at UNI, and  Joe Gorton, President of UNI United Faculty/AAUP.

The event is free and open to the public, and sponsored by UNI’s American Democracy Project.

