Finding My Happy Medium



Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — On Tuesday Nov. 1, the CEO and Founder of Happy Medium, Katie Patterson, will present at the University of Northern Iowa (UNI). The “Finding My Happy Medium: From UNI to the Inc. 5000 List” event is presented by the UNI Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) in collaboration with the American Marketing Association (AMA), American Advertising Federation (AAF) and Digital Collective.

The event kicks off with a networking hour from 4 – 5 p.m. in the Hall of Flags located in the Curris Business Building on UNI’s campus. Patterson will present as well as host a Q & A session from 5 – 6:30 p.m. in the John Deere Auditorium (CBB 109). Students, faculty, staff and community members are encouraged to attend and learn more about this Des Moines based digital advertising and marketing agency.

Patterson is a UNI graduate with a background in media buying and account management. In 2011, she launched Happy Medium after seeing a need for an authentic approach in market. Happy Medium has made repeat appearances on the Inc. 5000 list, placing the company among the fastest growing businesses in the country and has also been named a Best Workplace for Young Professionals.

Attendees are welcome to enjoy appetizers and partake in raffle drawings that will take place during this business casual event. For more information, visit uni-prssa.org or join the event on Facebook.

###

About Katie Patterson and Happy Medium:

Katie Patterson founded Happy Medium, a full-service marketing agency, with two guiding principles: honesty and transparency. Since its inception in 2011, the company has expanded to accommodate its ever-growing list of clients, services and employees while achieving more than 1,000 percent revenue growth in just four years. More information can be found at www.itsahappymedium.com

About UNI PRSSA:

The University of Northern Iowa Public Relations Student Society of America is a nationally affiliated student organization for students interested in public relations and communications. For more than 30 years, UNI PRSSA has provided students with professional opportunities, access to industry leaders and leadership experiences. More information can be found at www.uni-prssa.org.