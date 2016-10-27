Beware: Zombie (5k) on campus

NI Archives Students and members of the UNISUS dressed in costumes resembling zombies while runners completed the 5k last year





Filed under Campus Life, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Sunken eyes, gnashing teeth and unintelligible grunting are a regular occurrence on a campus college and are usually not a cause for concern. However, this Thursday, students will be running for their lives from individuals with such characteristics.

The UNI Supporters of the United States Army (UNISUSA) will be hosting a 5K “Zombie Run” today. The third annual event will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. that evening.

The idea for the “Zombie Run” is simple. Every participant will receive two balloons, while volunteers dressed up as “zombies” will chase them with the sole intention of popping those balloons. The main goal for participants is to not become infected by the zombies by finishing the course while keeping both their balloons intact.

Senior public relations and political science major Trey Roosa, who is a member of UNI’s ROTC, said the course itself will include a route along UNI’s campus and nature trails .

Advance tickets are available online for $20. The price of admission will also include a T-shirt. However, tickets on the day of the event are $25, and T-shirts will be limited. The event is open to all ages, and everyone is encouraged to prepare a costume because an award will be given to the best dressed.

The proceeds from this fundraiser will go to the members of UNISUSA and help them continue to participate in a variety of programs around the country.

“The events we participate in with [the funds from] these are anywhere from our annual military ball, which […] celebrates the accomplishments of our program, to sending cadets to Washington D.C. to the annual Army 10 miler, which is a 10 mile run through Washington D.C. where over 35,000 people from all over the country participate,” Roosa said.

The UNISUSA also attend or compete in other events, such as a range challenge, the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competitions and other field training exercises.

Roosa mentioned some of the other fundraising events that UNISUSA plan to host throughout the year.

“During our military ball, we offer a raffle to anyone who is interested in our prize that we are giving away,” Roosa said. “Something that we are looking to do is another 5k in the spring, similar to the Spartan Races that are held around the country.”