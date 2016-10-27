Letter to the Editor: Conservative women column strikes cord



I want to tell you how much I appreciate Kyle Day’s October 24 article, “It’s time to talk about conservative women.”

As a conservative woman myself, I appreciate the support. Day seems to think that the reason for the progressives’ attack on conservative women stems from their “incapacity to comprehend the very possibility of sincere, thoughtful conservative women,” but here he might be mistaken.

The progressives comprehend us very well, and that is what motivates the attacks. We conservative women are quite clearly a threat to them; if we weren’t, they wouldn’t expend so much energy in an attempt to silence us.

Oddly, some feminists in the progressive camp, instead of offering sensible, coherent, thought-provoking arguments interactive with the conservative viewpoint with a goal towards civilized discourse with other women, choose instead to discredit, of all things, our gender identity.

It’s quite humorous to hear them go on and on about our lack of “womanhood,” when deep down inside what’s really bothering them is that they can’t quite get every woman in America aboard their tiny little boat.

In a failing attempt to discredit their conservative opponents, these “progressive” feminists go back to the schoolyard playground, gather in their catty little huddles, and come out screeching, “You can’t be in the girl club (if you don’t agree with us).”

And when they can’t get us to pipe down with their impolite shaming tactics, they attempt to scream us into silence, in a very unladylike attempt to lure us into a shouting match, all the while assuring anyone who’s still listening to them that they defend equal rights for all women.

I, for one, want no part of their kind of equality.

-Laurie Lee, graduate student, english