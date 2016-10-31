The student news site of the University of Northern Iowa

Panther Portraits: Student Panel during You Matter at UNI

MADISON BENZING

KATIE BAUGHMAN, Campus Life Editor
October 31, 2016
Student panelist Katelyn Melcher, Tanner Flip, Cheltzie Miller-Bailey, and Grace Ritter weighed in on the conversation talking about their mental health experiences during Mental Health Awareness Week. For more information regarding mental health or counseling services, call UNI’s Counseling Center at (319) 273-2676

