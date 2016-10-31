Panther Portraits: Student Panel during You Matter at UNI

Student panelist Katelyn Melcher, Tanner Flip, Cheltzie Miller-Bailey, and Grace Ritter weighed in on the conversation talking about their mental health experiences during Mental Health Awareness Week. For more information regarding mental health or counseling services, call UNI’s Counseling Center at (319) 273-2676