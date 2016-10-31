Diversity Exit Requirement





Diversity-related exit requirements have seen slow but steady progress. Northern Iowa Student Government (NISG) introduced a proposal last year to introduce diversity-related courses as graduation exit requirements.

According to NISG senator Tristan Bernhard, a junior social science teaching major, the proposal has progressed since last semester through faculty senate. In addition, an exploratory committee comprised of faculty and students was created. This committee has been regularly meeting to discuss feasibility and options.

NISG has described the diversity exit requirement proposal as complex, broad and ambitious, which would fundamentally change various aspects of undergraduate education at UNI.

“The process for changing the very workings of the system is understandably complicated,” Bernhard said. “As to exactly what the process would be, that would depend on what specific route the exploratory committee takes.”

NISG told the Northern Iowan last semester that a proposal for the exit requirement would include a “tagging” system in which certain courses be tagged as “diversity-intensive” when brought before a committee of experts.

The rough proposal at the time outlined that students would be asked to take between nine and 12 credit hours of “diversity-intensive” courses. The proposal had support from the university’s Diversity and Inclusion Council as well as leaders of student multicultural organizations including the Hispanic and Latino Student Union.

It is unclear whether this is still the current proposal.

NISG is currently working with an exploratory committee headed by faculty chair Tim Kidd.

NISG President Hunter Flesch, junior elementary and middle level education major, lauded the exit requirement as a great initiative and as a serious conversation that students must have with the faculty.

“We have to make sure we find a way to infuse diverse experiences into curriculum, and that takes partnership between students and faculty, as well as buy-in from the entire staff and administration,” Flesch said. He added that he has been regularly updated by Bernhard on this proposal.

Kathleen Marston, a senior music education major, believes diversity is important but was unsure of how it would be implemented in the curriculum.

“I think it depends on the class. You can’t force people to understand diversity, I just feel like you need to build relationships with people who are different than you and see the value in that,” Marston said. “Good discussion could be had in a class, especially with a good professor, but I could see it going the other way where people don’t get much out of it, too.”

The diversity exit requirement proposal has been labeled by NISG as a long term mission with a goal to change the culture on UNI campus. They have assured that it will not concern the students who are close to graduation and will be implemented just like all other curriculum changes in that it will only affect incoming classes of students.

NISG cautioned that the time tables are very complex for a project like this and exactly what steps will be taken are still up in the air, which has been significantly affecting the timeline.

Bernhard explained that NISG’s proposal last year was meant to be the start of a conversation about the greater issue of diversity and inclusion on campus.

“The committee is tasked with how to best address this issue. Whichever route is taken, addressing the issue is complicated and time consuming,” Bernhard said. “Anything as intricate as fundamentally overhauling an aspect of our culture here on campus is not going to be a quick or easy fix, but we are committed to finding the best way to address the issue while exploring all of our options.”

Doug Murray, a senior computer science major, expressed doubt over the how effective the diversity requirements will be.

“We already have courses like world culture in the requirements,” Murray said. “But it really depends on what the class covers – like if it’s just the diversity training someone is going to get when they are employed [sic] is pointless. So I guess it really just depends on what this diversity credit would be. If it’s just a half semester training course, I don’t think it’ll do any good.”

One of NISG’s concerns in this process is that if an exit requirement was chosen as the preferred way of addressing the issue, the university would have to go to great lengths to ensure the staff that teaches these classes are reputable and qualified. This process is complicated and can rapidly turn expensive, which the committee cannot overlook.

“Anytime you start talking about diversity education, you have to ask yourself who possesses the necessary qualifications to best educate our students on this topic,” Bernhard said. “This is one of the biggest obstacles in this process.”

Jonathan Beck, a junior computer science major, questioned the role of NISG being involved with graduation requirement for students.

“I don’t think the diversity course requirement is going to change anyone’s opinions of diversity in any meaningful way,” Beck said. “Furthermore, I am not sure that it is the student government’s role to be arbitrarily meddling in what the requirements for graduation are.”

According to Bernhard, other concerns that NISG has is that while UNI is in need of greater cultural and diversity awareness, does the answer to this issue lie in alterations to the curriculum itself or elsewhere? Bernhard stressed the need for a debate on this topic.

“We continue to welcome input from students regarding cultural diversity and inclusion on campus, so students should feel more than welcome to email me with their concerns, questions and suggestions at tristanb@uni.edu,” Bernhard said.