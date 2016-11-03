NBA week one: Thunder, Pelicans, Warriors and Ray Allen

With many NBA teams approaching their fourth and fifth games in the 2016 season, there are already a handful of teams and players who are trying to make a big name for themselves as well as their organizations by excelling on the court.

Arguably one of the best players in the entire league, Russell Westbrook recorded the NBA’s first 50-point triple-double since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar achieved it in 1975. The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Phoenix Suns and after their final efforts in overtime, OKC walked away with the win and Westbrook finished with 50 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

In New Orleans, the Pelicans had their home opener against the Denver Nuggets. Anthony Davis recorded an impressive double-double, with 50 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals, five assists and four blocks. Unfortunately, the Pelicans were not able to capitalize and lost to the Nuggets with a final score of 107-102.

The completely stacked Golden State Warriors stand 3-1 on the season after they lost their home opener to the San Antonio Spurs, 129-100. Following that single loss, the Warriors have been playing just as everyone expected with the addition of Kevin Durant at the small forward position.

Golden State defeated the Pelicans 122-144, they beat the Suns 106-100 and just recently shut down Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers with a final score of 127-104.

Tonight, the Warriors will host Oklahoma City. This is sure to be an intense game as Westbrook and Durant are both eager to compete against each other for the first time since Durant’s departure to Golden State. Personally, I hope the Thunder come out on top with Westbrook recording another 50-point game to remind Durant what OKC is made of.

Finally, in the world of basketball, legendary three-point shooter Ray Allen announced his retirement after 18 years in the NBA. Allen was able to win championships in Boston (2008) and Miami (2013) where he spent a majority of his career.

One of Allen’s most iconic shot attempts was from the right corner in Game Six of the 2013 NBA Finals against the Spurs. With just five seconds left to play, Chris Bosh grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out to Allen, who drained it from deep. His shot sent the game into overtime and would eventually result in the championship title after the Heat forced game seven.

Throughout his entire career, Allen made 2,973 three-pointers and even held the record for most threes in a season until Stephen Curry from Golden State broke it twice.