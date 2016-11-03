Horrors on Hudson



The Horror on Hudson event beat its record of participants with 670 participants this year (NI ARCHIVES)

The haunted house is held in Noehren Hall each year with student actors who create spooky scenes in each room (NI ARCHIVES)





Filed under Campus Life

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The spooky “Horror on Hudson” haunted house returned for the third year in a row, scaring the socks off college students and shuffling 670 people through the spine-chilling doors of Noehren Hall on October 26 and 27.

Put on by Noehren Hall’s senate, Horror on Hudson provided students with some pre-Halloween entertainment and collected either $2 or two cans of nonperishable food items per entry to be donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

According to sophomore mathematics teaching major and treasurer of Noehren’s senate, Cameron Amos, the basement was used to host the event. He said the themes were much different than last year’s.

The haunted house started off with a spooky visit to a haunted forest. When the visitors could see the end of the forest, they stepped into a neon dance party which morphed into a creepy graveyard. A dollhouse, lingering bride abandoned at the altar, graveyard, operation room and butcher-themed rooms were just some of the horrors patrons endured in the attraction. The bride caused many screams as she followed people through the various rooms.

Junior environmental science major Ally Standefer oversaw the senators’ plans, and said one of the more exciting new additions to the haunted house was the haunted maze.

“It gave off the impression that the basement was much longer than it actually is,” Standefer said. She thought it added an extra dimension to the haunted house that had never been introduced before.

Other than the returning dollhouse and graveyard themes, the haunted house had almost entirely new themes throughout.

Amos said the senate and volunteers worked hard to brainstorm ideas, plan the themes of rooms and execute their plans.

“The Noehren Senators showed a lot of hard work and dedication in putting together the haunted house and it would not have come together as smoothly as it did without all of their great work!” said Amos. “This year’s Senators did an amazing job with having 670 visitors come through the haunted house, which beat the previous year of 621 visitors.”

Although the senate doesn’t have an official count of how much money and food was raised at the event for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank., they are confident that the total would be significant.

“We were very happy with the amount of food and money we raised this year,” junior business management administration major, Thomas Randall and senate member said.