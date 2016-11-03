GBPAC brings “Full Bush”

Nick Offerman, also known as Ron Swanson from the popular television series “Parks and Recreation” is bringing “Full Bush” to the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center (GBPAC) this Friday at 7 p.m. His show, as described by the GBPAC website, will include “a veritable smorgasbord of cautionary tales, tunes and tips for prosperity.”

Offerman was on the list of potential comedians for some time due to a high demand from students, according to Blake Argotsinger, the GBPAC associate marketing manager.

“If you know Nick Offerman and enjoy his humor you can expect some deep belly laughs,” Argotsinger said. “He is a natural story teller and provides very entertaining views of the world.”

This is not Offerman’s first comedy tour either. He toured this summer alongside his wife, Megan Mullally, who also played a role in “Parks and Recreation” as Tammy Swanson II.

According to an interview Offerman had with the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, he will be discussing many new thoughts and ideas and even mentioned discussing topics about the election.

With his unique palette of skills in woodworking, comedy and writing, the show is said to be unlike any other to come to the GBPAC.

“This is will be a great night out and a rare opportunity to see Nick Offerman,” Argotsinger said.

Tickets are for sale on the GBPAC website starting at $39.