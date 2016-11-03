Dear Daisy: Gap year or no?



Dear Daisy,

Lately I have been so conflicted about what to do for a career and undecided about what I want for my future. I love UNI and the campus, but at the same time since it is so expensive I feel like I am wasting my time because I have no idea what I want to do with my life. I flip flop so much I just want to find what is right for me and settle down into a major already.

Do I take a gap year, figure it out and come back, or continue this course?

Signed,

Tired of Wasting Time

Tired of Wasting Time,

I just wanted to start off by saying, you are not alone! Collegiate students everywhere are in this same predicament. College is expensive, and it is ludicrous that society expects our lives planned out in our early twenties. I personally am on my second major change and it may not be my last. This path of indecisiveness is actually quite common. College is an opportunity to find out about yourself!

Let us compare one’s time at a university to shopping for clothes. A clothing shop being a university, and the outfits within are various majors and career paths. The goal being, of course, to leave the shop with an outfit that compliments one’s features. With all the different clothing options available no shopping experience is the same, which is perfectly alright.

Some folks come in thinking they would look good in a wool turtleneck sweater and leave wearing just that. Others come in with the intent to buy a crew neck and end up walking out with a cardigan.

Of course there are also those who enter the store with no idea about what they want to wear. They have a chance to try on many outfits. In the end they too leave with attire that fits them perfectly.

It seems the outfits you have tried on just didn’t fit you quite right. Maybe they were too loose, too itchy or the color just didn’t match your eyes. But, you would have never known that those outfits weren’t for you if you hadn’t have tried them on.

Leaving the store now isn’t going to help you realize if those leggings over there are going to be a perfect fit or not.

I know that shopping can be pricy, but fortunately for you our store is the most affordable in the state. I encourage you to stick around, keep looking!

I have faith before you walk out the store doors you will be wearing a comfortable set of clothes that make you look exquisite.

Good Luck in the Dressing Room,

-Daisy