Cub fans rejoice as 108-year draught is over

“Hey Chicago whaddaya say? The Cubs are gonna win today.”

We’ve all heard this phrase plenty over the last week. Cubs fans all over have been singing their victory anthem loud and proud ever since the their 8-7 game seven win over the Cleveland Indians last Wednesday. The curse has been broken. The Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years, which was the longest World Series drought in baseball. Now, the longest drought (ironically) shifts to Cleveland, 68 years and counting.

Cubs fans have been waiting a very long time for this moment. The Cubbies and their fans had not had a title to celebrate since 1908. A lot of suffering has taken place by their fan base, and so many people have lived and died without seeing the Chicago Cubs win the World Series.

Here are some other things that took place during the drought to put into perspective just how long it has been: both radio and television were invented, Haley’s comet passed Earth (twice), and 14 teams were added to Major League Baseball.

Not only did the Cubbies get their prestigious World Series title, they won it in an epic series. The Cubs were down 3-1 in the series before they caught fire. After barely winning game five in Chicago, they traveled to Cleveland where they would have to win two games to be crowned champions. The Cubs won game six 9-3, setting up a highly anticipated game seven. Game seven lived up to the hype, and will arguably go down as the best baseball game in history.

The game was controlled by Chicago right off the bat as Dexter Fowler (first batter of the game) cranked a leadoff homerun off Corey Kluber. After the top of the fifth inning, the Cubs found themselves up 5-1 and it seemed as though Chicago could start popping champagne.

That was far from the case, the Indians battled back and tied up the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with a Rajai Davis two-run homer. You could just feel the deflation of every Cubs fan out there. From that point on it seemed as though the world stood still, just awaiting the conclusion of this game.

After a 17-minute rain delay, extra innings got underway. The Cubs were rejuvenated coming out of the delay and put up two runs in the top of the 10th. Cleveland fought hard, but were only able to get one run across making a final score of 8-7, Cubs win.

Ben Zobrist won World Series MVP in large part due to coming up big in crunch time. His clutch go-ahead double in extra innings was a pivotal moment in the game. He batted .357 in the series with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs.

Whether you are a fan of baseball or not, this was truly a great game. Tip your hats to both teams on a terrific series.