LTE: Alumna rejects Rogers



During the 2010-11 academic year, I was Director of Governmental Relations for the University of Northern Iowa’s (UNI) Student Government. My fellow officers and I visited the Iowa Capitol in the spring of 2011, each wearing a UNI button that supported stopping educational funding cuts.

A colleague of mine approached Walt Rogers, Republican House District 60. They introduced themselves and asked Mr. Rogers if he supported UNI. Without a word, Mr. Rogers took out a marking pen and wrote on the button, “UNI: stop the cuts wasteful spending.”

Mr. Rogers is seeking his fourth election and on the way to becoming a career politician. A recent television advertisement features him saying that UNI is “finally getting the money it deserves.” However, Rogers voted against additional support for UNI and other state universities. He also voted against expanding support for Iowa’s 15 community colleges (Education Budget FY 2016, HF 658, HJ 956 and HJ 964; April 30, 2015).

The inconsistencies displayed by Mr. Rogers are a testament to his quality and trustworthiness as a candidate. The Blackhawk community deserves a candidate with true panther pride.

-Jennifer Nulty-Lyons