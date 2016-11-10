Panthers dominate on the road

LOGAN WINFORD Michael Malloy (31) receives the handoff and looks for an opening against North Dakota State. In their game against Indiana State, Malloy finished the night with 84-rushing yards and three touchdowns.

On November 5, the UNI Panthers hit the road for an away game against the Indiana State Sycamores. The Panthers would emerge victorious as they finished with a final score of 39-6.

UNI’s defense would dominate as they held Indiana State to only field goals and kept the Sycamores out of the endzone the entire game.

During the seventh minute of the game, Michael Malloy got the first points of the night on the board after he punched a one-yard touchdown run into the endzone for a quick 7-0 lead. After another solid defensive possession, Jalen Rima returned a 94-yard punt for another Panthers touchdown.

In the second quarter, Malloy found his way to the end zone twice. Both rushes came from the five-yard line and by halftime, UNI would lead Indiana State 27-3.

For the rest of the game, all additional points came from Sam Drysdale and his field goal attempts. He knocked down three points from 27 yards, 40 yards, 28 yards and 31 yards out. At the end of the night, UNI increased their record to 4-5 after their 39-6 victory.

The Panther’s offense was led by Colton Howell at the quarterback position. Howell completed eight passes of 21 attempts for a total of 112 yards. His longest pass of the night was 40 yards and he was only sacked once.

Malloy finished the night rushing 18 times for 84 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Also finishing with a strong ground game was Marcus Weymiller, who rushed for 171 yards off 16 attempts.

The offensive game was led by Malloy and Weymiller, but the passing game features Rima recording 40 yards off one reception, Trevor Allen had 37 yards off of two receptions and Logan Cunningham had 19 yards off of one reception.

UNI’s defense was led by Jared Farley, who had four solo tackles and seven assists. Dexter D’Shawn had four tackles as well as six assists, Elijah Campbell had an interception returned for 28 yards and Rickey Neal had an interception returned for 18 yards.

With two games left in the regular season, UNI’s next contest will feature Western Illinois. They finish their season with a home-closer against South Dakota State.