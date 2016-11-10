Women’s basketball starts strong





The UNI women’s basketball team steamrolled the Maryville Scots from Tennessee on Monday Night. UNI averaged 19 points per quarter on the way to a 77-34 win.

The exhibition game gave UNI a chance to test out quite a few new game plans before the season actually begins. Coach Warren was able to let all 13 players on her roster play; in fact, all but one got 10-plus minutes of playing time.

UNI showed strength on both sides of the ball, shooting 46 percent from the field while holding the Scots to 27 percent shooting on the defensive side.

The offense for the Panthers was quite impressive throughout all four quarters, shooting no worse than 38.5 percent in any one quarter. The offense hit a nice stride from behind the arc as the team shot 34.8 percent and made multiple threes in all but one of the quarters, 1-4 in the second.

The Panthers dominated the offensive boards as they collected 15 rebounds, helping them gain 17 second chance points. UNI also held Maryville to 23 rebounds on defense and that shows how much UNI fought for the ball.

Two negatives for UNI was turnovers and free throws.

The Panthers had 13 turnovers to only 11 assists, slightly less than a 1:1 ratio going the wrong way. The free throws were a bigger concern, however, as UNI went 11-21 from the line for a 52.4 percent average. If that continues, close games may be lost.

UNI’s defense also shined. They held Maryville to 12.5 percent from the arc to go with the already low percent from the field. They managed this without fouling as well, giving the Scots only nine free throws, of which they made six.

UNI doubled Maryville’s blocks and tripled their steals, respectively collecting four and 12. The only problem area was the fourth quarter when they relaxed. In the fourth, the Scots shot 42.9 percent from the field and 40 percent from the arc and made their only threes.

Seniors Madison Weekly and Angie Davison led the offense with 12 points apiece. Weekly led the team with four assists and Davison led the team with four steals. Both had one three and went 3-4 from the line.

The freshman forward, Megan Maahs came off the bench to tally seven points, three rebounds and a team high two blocks. Sophomore Darianne Garrison made the most out of her nine minutes of playing time, scoring six points and grabbing a team-high four offensive rebounds.

They will next play at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis on Friday.