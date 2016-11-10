The Right and Left must ‘come to table’

Where do we go from here?

Sifting through the post election emotions, both positive and negative, brings out conflicting feelings. For Democrats, it is easy to react with resentment and fear. For Republicans, it is natural to boast and be prideful. But the election is over – no more voting, no more debates and no more TV ads (thank goodness). We have our president and we have our elected Congress. That means we must move forward and accept the results of a functioning democracy.

It is easier said than done. Social healing is not just something that occurs organically, it requires work from both sides of the aisle. This election season has spurred conflict across racial, socioeconomic and ideological lines, and repairing the damages left in the Trump-Clinton battle will be an ongoing challenge.

But how do we reconcile? The divisiveness pervading throughout the country will not just fade as Trump assumes power. Our social disputes will not naturally recede with a Republican-dominated government dictating the agenda for at least the next two years.

It is that domination that will make this new government so fascinating. Using a strictly nonpartisan lens, Republicans are now faced with the task of delivering on their promises. For eight years, the GOP has argued that Democratic leadership in Congress and the White House has caused the problems hindering the United States. Now, Republicans have no excuse. Throughout two terms of the Obama Administration, the consistent gripe for the Right is that Democrats are taking the country in the wrong direction. Now, Republicans have no excuse if they are not able to “make America great again.”

Another note from this election is that it is fine to not know what to think. Reactionary “hot-takes” are going to be prevalent.

These responses are often valid, but internalizing and digesting the shocking outcome from Tuesday’s vote is encouraged. We shouldn’t be rushing to judgment before we really know what this means and how we should react. Americans should be given time for introspection.

For Republicans, congratulations are in order. Few believed in your candidate and you defied the odds. Now, Democrats and anti-Trump voters are legitimately afraid and disenchanted with the new regime and Republicans can reach out and offer some kind of bipartisanship and encourage national healing. Alternatively, they could use a newfound political power to strong-arm policy and impose policies at will. I am not proposing a flowery GOP. The Republicans have every right to pursue policies that led to their democratic victories. How the Republicans pursue those goals is what will help or hinder American unification.

Democrats, alternatively, must move forward. It is easy to dwell on the bad. The results are what they are. Donald J. Trump is going to be President of the United States. Liberals must repeat this to themselves over and over in order to accept the results. It will be hard. It is no secret that Trump’s rhetoric is ripe with intolerance. People are worried, scared, and safety is a legitimate concern. In response, Democrats must remain united, while also dedicating time and resources toward improvement and rehabilitation.

Personally, I was surprised by the election’s results. Similarly, the future is unclear and even dangerous. I urge Americans to not let this spin out of control.

This is not a plea to years of political disagreement in a short amount of time, nor is it a call to unilaterally throw support in favor of Donald Trump. But it is absolutely vital that both sides come to the table and talk to one another. Without that, we won’t heal. Without any progress, 2016 will repeat itself in 2020 with even more friction and unrest.

Reconciliation is not made in a day, but we can at least understand some of the challenges Americans face and meet those issues with transparency.