#Allen4Ellen

MCT Jordan Allen hopes that Ellen Degeneres will grant her wish and host her on the Ellen Show.





For the average 18-19 year old, college can be quite a struggle at times. But for Jordan Allen, the juggling act is drastically different.

Allen is a freshman digital media journalism major who is fighting Stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Buritt’s Lymphoma.

She was diagnosed in September.

Non-Hodgkins Burkitt’s Lymphoma is a type of cancer that starts in the B-cells, or immune cells, and quickly spreads. It becomes dangerous if left untreated.

Allen wanted to become involved in many organizations but struggled due to the limits of her body. Despite her battle with lymphoma, Allen keeps a positive mentality.

“Being positive about it is all that you can really do,” Allen said. “Yeah, I could sit here and be sad and cry about it every day, but I’m living, right? That’s what matters. I have my sad moments and it’s okay because I need them; I need to cope one way or the other.”

Allen discussed how even though many think she is always positive, she has times where she struggles with the circumstances she has been given.

However, Allen said that her message to others is that though bad things can happen to you, living through it with positivity is important.

Even with the lymphoma disrupting her UNI experience, Allen has found strength in her family and those in her dorm hall.

“I have an incredible RA, Morgan Dobroski, who has been here for me literally since the beginning,” Allen said. Allen and Dobroski were close friends, even before her diagnosis, according to Allen. Anatevka floor in Campbell Hall, where Allen lived, even surprised her during a visit with shirts and fundraising money to support her medical bills.

“My whole floor of girls is some of my biggest support and I am absolutely grateful for the love they give me,” Allen said.

But the positivity doesn’t have to stop with Allen. Others can spread their positivity as well.

“Others can spread their positivity by doing what they love,” Allen said. “That’s what makes me happy. Seeing people accomplish and create and design what they enjoy is inspiring.”

And even when a person is going through something tough, Allen advised others to not overthink it because it can cause you to become overwhelmed.

“You have to look in the mirror, smile, and think, ‘today is another day,’ and be grateful for the chance of continuing forward,” Allen said.

Besides her family, others have reached out to Allen, providing support and visiting her.

“I’ve had people visit me from everywhere and people reach out to me from all sides of this world,” Allen said. “I think that’s truly amazing how people from Canada and Seattle and Italy and California are all rooting for me when they don’t even know me.”

Allen is hoping to get on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Currently, the show has not been in contact with her, but she is remaining patient.

There are several ways you can help Allen get on Ellen, including voting for her to appear on the show at http://www.ellentv.com/be-on-the-show/ and by tweeting #Allen4Ellen on Twitter.