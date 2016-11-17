Men’s basketball wins home opener

Michael Dunlop UNI's center, Ted Friedman (3) gets inside to throw the ball down hard. Friedman shot 2-3 from the field, grabbed 2 total rebounds, had two assists and recorded one steal against Coe College.

Just an hour before noon on November 12, 4,053 fans made their way to the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls to watch the UNI Panthers devastate their in-state rivals, the Coe College Kohawks.

Recording their first win of the regular season, the Panthers emerged victorious after a final score of 74-37. UNI dropped 45 points in the first half, 29 in the second and their defense held the Kohawks to under 20 points in each half.

The first half of the game for UNI was led by Jeremy Morgan, who shot 3-5 from downtown and defensively, recorded three steals and a blocked shot. Jordan Ashton and Hunter Rhodes were quick to exploit Coe’s defense, either by fighting their way inside or by connecting with the mid-range jumper. Ashton shot 3-5 from the field while Rhodes went 3-4 and had a three-point completion of his own.

Coe’s biggest fault in the first half was their low shooting percentage and number of turnovers. Shooting 8-27 (29.6 percent) from the field and 2-13 (15.4 percent) from three-point range, their offense was never able to find a solid rhythm.

Coe recorded 18 turnovers throughout the entire game while UNI had 13. UNI moved the ball more effectively, recording 17 assists compared to the Kohawk’s eight.

Jeremy sat out the second half of play and passed the scoring bug onto Bennet Koch and Isaiah Brown, who both shot 3-5 from the field. Brown also made two of his attempts from deep. UNI’s bench showed off their strength, scoring 45 points compared to Coe’s 11.

UNI was statistically dominated throughout the entire game, leading in nearly every category there is. The Panthers scored 22 points off Coe’s 18 turnovers. Eleven second chance points were then achieved after the Panthers grabbed eight offensive rebounds.

Utilizing a ‘smash mouth’ style of basketball, UNI recorded 32 points in the paint compared to Coe’s 10. Finally, the Panthers were able to score six fast break points while the Kohawks did not score any.

Advancing to 1-0 on the regular season, UNI’s next two or three games will be played in Orlando, Florida, for the Tire Pros Invitational. Their first game will feature Arizona State on Nov. 17, followed by either Oklahoma or Tulane the next day.

The Panthers’ third game, as well as who their opponent may be, is still being determined. Their success in the first two games and the success of the other teams in the tournament will decide whether or not the Panthers are allowed one more game in Florida.