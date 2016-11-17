Smart, thrilling sci-fi earns “5 paws”

When 12 mysterious alien ships land on Earth, the leaders of the world are thrown into a panic. Militaries are deployed and scientists are recruited to find out just what the aliens want. Decorated linguist, Louise Banks and expert mathematician, Ian Donnelly are scientists recruited by Colonel Weber to decipher the aliens coded language.

With tensions running high, and the world’s patience running out, Louise and Ian must work together to deal with the extra-terrestrial visitors. Based on Ted Chiang’s 1997 novella “Story of Your Life”, “Arrival” is an engaging, brainy sci-fi from director Denis Villeneuve.

Directing 5/5

Similar to his previous movies, “Prisoners,” “Enemy” and “Sicario,” Villeneuve has an amazing talent for making a scene engaging, just from the visuals alone. In many instances, dialogue wasn’t needed because the action on screen or the camera movement is meaningful enough to be captivating.

The soundtrack goes a long way to suck the audience in as well; Johann Johannssonn creates an ambient, intriguing soundtrack. Its pulsing notes are highly effective in setting the ethereal mood during encounters with the aliens.

Writing 5/5

“Arrival” is the smartest movie I have seen in a long while. Even though it is a sci-fi with aliens and heavy military involvement, it ends up being a heartfelt drama rather than a booming action flick.

Though there are technicalities, scientific words and ideas tossed around, there are enough dialogue and visual clues that explain the brainy bits in a way that respects the intelligence of the audience. There is no exposition dumping, no narrative hand holding either. “Arrival” holds its cards close to its chest, revealing everything one plot point at a time. It is a slow burning thriller and because of this, the head and heart of “Arrival” shines through.

Acting 5/5

Amy Adams is wonderful as Louise Banks. Just as the plot and revelations of “Arrival” are slowly revealed, we learn more and more about Louise as the movie continues. Her reactions to discoveries within the aliens’ language and the choices of her employers and world leaders are all very natural and human.

Jeremy Renner as Ian Donnelly is right up there with Adams. They make an electrical human pair on screen and bring lots of heart to their roles. While Forrest Whittaker plays experienced and serious Colonel Weber, there are no typical military jar-head stereotypes to be seen in the movie.

The rest of the cast does an excellent job with bringing an empathetic, human emotion to the characters of the movie. This makes “Arrival” all the more effective in its heart-string-tugging moments.

Overall

“Arrival” marks another intensely thrilling and masterfully-made film in the career of director Denis Villeneuve. Its brainy science will amaze you, while its overall message will pull at your heartstrings. “Arrival” is an excellent mix of drama, political commentary and that signature Villeneuve thrill that is a must-see for any fan of cinema.